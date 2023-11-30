Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Nails Rap at Travis Scott Concert

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves-McConaughey's son Levi may have gotten his parent's features, but his ability to drop bars is all his own!

In an Instagram post, the 15-year-old showed off his impressive knowledge of Travis Scott's "Goosebumps" at one of the rapper's concerts during the recently-launched Circus Maximus Tour.

"I get those goosebumps every time," Levi sings along to the song in the video, which he appears in with a friend.

Another photo in Levi's fall round-up shows the stage at SoFi Stadium lit up by fire during the concert.

Levi first posted on Instagram in July, after his famous mom and dad announced they were allowing him to join social media in honor of his 15th birthday.

At the time, Levi posted an introductory message on Instagram and TikTok, telling his new followers he would devote his pages to surfing, fashion and family.

"Hi, I'm Levi," he said in an initial post back in July, using his dad's famous "you just gotta keep living" quote from Dazed and Confused as a sound for the video. "Happy to be here."

Since then, Levi has used his social media accounts to share snapshots of his life, including photos and videos of him riding horses, surfing and reading.

In September, he took to Instagram to show support for his dad's new children's book, Just Because.

"It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed," Levi wrote. "He's been writing and creating and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome!"

"Now he's on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I'm really excited about it," he continued, alluding to Matthew's 2020 book, Greenlights. "Can't wait to see what he does next."

Levi is the oldest of the couple's three children. The pair also shares Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

