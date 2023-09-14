Levi McConaughey is a proud son! Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' 15-year-old son took to Instagram on Thursday to support his dad's new children's book, Just Because.

"It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed," Levi wrote. "He's been writing and creating and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome!"

"Now he's on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I'm really excited about it," he continued, alluding to Matthew's 2020 book, Greenlights. "Can't wait to see what he does next."

Levi is the oldest of the McConaughey kids; his siblings are Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10. The teen joined Instagram in July in honor of his 15th birthday. The next month, Levi and Matthew teamed up to fundraise for Maui amid the deadly Maui wildfires.

Back in April, Matthew opened up about his relationship with his kids.

"We're just getting into those teen years. That's a whole new rollercoaster," he said on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast. "With [Levi and Vida] it's getting to that age where I'm starting to become their buddy a little bit, which is cool... We can just talk, where I'm not teaching, I'm not talking as the parent, we're just jiving."

"I noticed early on that these young people are who they are. I can shepherd them, nudge them. I can put in front of them what lights their fire and try to keep them from hurting themselves too bad, but other than that they are who they are," he added, before noting of his parenting, "I'm not making straight As, but I think it's going pretty well. I've got some considerate children. Hopefully they can get out of the house confident, having an idea of who the hell they are and who they're not."

