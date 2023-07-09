Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' oldest son has reached a cool new milestone!

On Friday, in honor of their son, Levi's, 15th birthday, the proud parents gave him an official welcome to Instagram. In a video, shared on both McConaughey and Alves' respective accounts, the duo said that after three years of discussion, they have allowed their son to have his own account.

"@levimcconaughey #happybirthday #welcometoinstagram," the caption read. Making the occasion more personal, the location was set to "Levi is LIVIN."

The Oscar-winning actor shared that Alves was nervous for the milestone. However, they trust their son and their Instagram community to lead with respect, and can't wait for the world to see life from Levi's perspective.

"He knows who he is and he knows where he's going," McConaughey said. "I think he can handle it. He's got a great story to tell and share. I wanna let all y'all know you're getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you. And I hope y'all will do your best to treat him the same way."

McConaughey's message continued, "Levi enjoy the adventure. Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself. And what you put out there, the exchange you get with people out there."

The proud parents ended their video with one final birthday wish to their son.

Levi has already gotten the hang of social media. Levi's first post was an official intro into his world.

"happy to be here," he captioned his first post on his account --- which has already gained over 130k followers.

"Hi, I'm Levi," he says as the video -- set to his father's Just Keep Livin' speech. The clip shows him surfing, spending time with his family and making an appearance at fashion week.

In the past, McConaughey and Alves -- who are also parents of Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, have shared brief images of their children on their respective Instagram accounts.

In March, the Sing star shared a picture of Levi showing off his "Surf souvenirs," giving his followers a look at his son's passion. Shortly after, Alves gave the world a glimpse at just how grown up her two oldest kids are getting, as she was accompanied by Levi and Vida during Paris Fashion Week.

