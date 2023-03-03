Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi's Back Scars From Surfing

Matthew McConaughey's 14-year-old son Levi is a serious surfer. The 53-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram on Thursday to post a shot of his eldest son's shirtless back, which is covered in bandages.

"Surf souvenirs," he captioned the photo of Levi in board shorts with a lime green surfboard under his arm.

McConaughey has been spending lots of quality time with his family lately. Last week, his wife, Camila Alves, shared a sweet pic of the actor cutting his younger son, Livingston's, hair. The 10-year-old cutie sat still in the barber chair while McConaughey trimmed his long locks and his older brother supervised. McConaughey and Alves also share 13-year-old daughter, Vida.

Alves and McConaughey recently survived a scary flight, with the 41-year-old Brazilian model sharing their experience on Instagram on Thursday.

"On Flight last night,I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," she captioned a video of the aisle of the plane littered with food and napkins. "To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

She added, "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue."

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey Both Don't Remember Their Wedding Date (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Details Scary Emergency Plane Landing

See Matthew McConaughey and His Mini-Me Sons in Rare Photo

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey Reunite to Talk 'How to Lose a Guy'

Related Gallery