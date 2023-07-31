Tech

The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Keep Your Console Protected on the Go

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Nintendo Case
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best portable gaming systems for gamers on the go. Being able to play games from anywhere also means that the Switch is susceptible to scratches, dust, and all sorts of potential damage over time. If you travel with your Switch, you'll need to keep it safe. 

To guarantee your console's protection, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch cases to keep it secure. From compact hardshell carry cases to a stylish messenger bag, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite cases to choose from. You can opt for something sleek and simple that stores your favorite games and charger as well as the console itself, or you can go for a case that shows your love for a character like Mario or Pikachu.

Ahead, check out the ten best Nintendo Switch travel cases available on Amazon now. Any of these options will keep your console safe and look good while doing so.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case
Orzly Carry Case
Amazon
Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case

This best-selling Nintendo Switch Carrying Case has over 47,000 ratings because of the durable shell, screen protection insert, and quick access compartments. Choose from one of the nine colors.

$24
PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch
Amazon
PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch

Store your Nintendo Switch plus accessories in a design that is both stylish and functional. Inside the messenger bag, you will find a removable neoprene pouch to transport either console and six game cards, plus padded compartments for cables, AC adapter, pro-style controller, and dock. 

$40$37
Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag with Battery
Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag with Battery
Amazon
Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag with Battery

With strategically placed padding and a plush interior, the Power Commuter bag features a removable rechargeable 10,000 mAh battery pack with a built-in USB-C cable and USB-A output that is ideal for gamers on-the-go.

$55$50
Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack - Pikachu Edition
Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack - Pikachu Edition
Amazon
Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack - Pikachu Edition

Take your Switch wherever the road leads, with the Adventure Pack's comfortable padded shoulder strap. Your Switch or Switch Lite, dock, charger, and other accessories will fit neatly and safely.

$30$25
PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch
Amazon
PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch

Built with Kevlar, the same material that bulletproof vests are made from, this carry case gives your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite unparalleled protection. 

$25
Pokemon Pro Case
Tombert Travel Carrying Case
Amazon
Pokemon Pro Case

This hard shell Pokemon-themed bag fits the pro controller for the Nintendo Switch console plus more accessories. 

$40
Fintie Carrying Case in Marble Pink
Fintie Carrying Case
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Marble Pink

This pink marble case is as stylish as it is functional. A hard EVA shell protects from outside damage, while the soft interior protects from everyday wear and tear.

$18
PowerA Slim Travel Pro Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Slim Travel Pro Case for Nintendo Switch
Amazon
PowerA Slim Travel Pro Case for Nintendo Switch

Featuring a sporty tough look, this compact, slim case is easy to toss in your backpack for long flights ahead. It has a hard shell on the outside, but a soft molded interior to protect your Switch.

$25
Shadowin Protective Case
Shadowin Protective Nintendo Switch Lite Case
Amazon
Shadowin Protective Case

Their little Nintendo Switch will pack a sparkly punch in this glittery case. 

$14
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Lite Super Mario Case
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Super Mario Case
Amazon
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Lite Super Mario Case

If you have a Nintendo Switch Lite, this case featuring Super Mario artwork is perfect for taking your games on the go. The traveler case also features a patented viewing stand that allows you to place the Switch Lite in different viewing positions during game play.

$30

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

