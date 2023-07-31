The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Keep Your Console Protected on the Go
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best portable gaming systems for gamers on the go. Being able to play games from anywhere also means that the Switch is susceptible to scratches, dust, and all sorts of potential damage over time. If you travel with your Switch, you'll need to keep it safe.
To guarantee your console's protection, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch cases to keep it secure. From compact hardshell carry cases to a stylish messenger bag, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite cases to choose from. You can opt for something sleek and simple that stores your favorite games and charger as well as the console itself, or you can go for a case that shows your love for a character like Mario or Pikachu.
Ahead, check out the ten best Nintendo Switch travel cases available on Amazon now. Any of these options will keep your console safe and look good while doing so.
This best-selling Nintendo Switch Carrying Case has over 47,000 ratings because of the durable shell, screen protection insert, and quick access compartments. Choose from one of the nine colors.
Store your Nintendo Switch plus accessories in a design that is both stylish and functional. Inside the messenger bag, you will find a removable neoprene pouch to transport either console and six game cards, plus padded compartments for cables, AC adapter, pro-style controller, and dock.
With strategically placed padding and a plush interior, the Power Commuter bag features a removable rechargeable 10,000 mAh battery pack with a built-in USB-C cable and USB-A output that is ideal for gamers on-the-go.
Take your Switch wherever the road leads, with the Adventure Pack's comfortable padded shoulder strap. Your Switch or Switch Lite, dock, charger, and other accessories will fit neatly and safely.
Built with Kevlar, the same material that bulletproof vests are made from, this carry case gives your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite unparalleled protection.
This hard shell Pokemon-themed bag fits the pro controller for the Nintendo Switch console plus more accessories.
This pink marble case is as stylish as it is functional. A hard EVA shell protects from outside damage, while the soft interior protects from everyday wear and tear.
Featuring a sporty tough look, this compact, slim case is easy to toss in your backpack for long flights ahead. It has a hard shell on the outside, but a soft molded interior to protect your Switch.
Their little Nintendo Switch will pack a sparkly punch in this glittery case.
If you have a Nintendo Switch Lite, this case featuring Super Mario artwork is perfect for taking your games on the go. The traveler case also features a patented viewing stand that allows you to place the Switch Lite in different viewing positions during game play.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Deals
How Super Nintendo World Honors Iconic Video Game Legacy (Exclusive)
Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller
10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More
The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience
Samsung’s Futuristic Rotating 55-inch 4K Gaming Monitor is $1,000 Off