The Nintendo Switch is one of the best portable gaming systems for gamers on the go. Being able to play games from anywhere also means that the Switch is susceptible to scratches, dust, and all sorts of potential damage over time. If you travel with your Switch, you'll need to keep it safe.

To guarantee your console's protection, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch cases to keep it secure. From compact hardshell carry cases to a stylish messenger bag, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite cases to choose from. You can opt for something sleek and simple that stores your favorite games and charger as well as the console itself, or you can go for a case that shows your love for a character like Mario or Pikachu.

Ahead, check out the ten best Nintendo Switch travel cases available on Amazon now. Any of these options will keep your console safe and look good while doing so.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

How Super Nintendo World Honors Iconic Video Game Legacy (Exclusive)

Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Samsung’s Futuristic Rotating 55-inch 4K Gaming Monitor is $1,000 Off