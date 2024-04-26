The release of a new Taylor Swift album will always lead to speculation about who each song was inspired by, and The Tortured Poets Department is no different.

Swift's latest album -- a surprise double release -- came out last week, turning Swifties into sleuths as they searched for clues in each lyric of the densely poetic material.

While certain lines seemed to point towards Swift's short-lived romance with The 1975 singer Matty Healy, there was of course plenty of speculation that the album's sadder songs were in reference to the singer's last major relationship -- with English actor Joe Alwyn.

Alwyn was involved with Swift's music career when the two were together -- even winning a GRAMMY Award as one of the writers on her 2020 album, Folklore. However, since their split in April 2023, the Conversations with Friends star has kept a low profile, and is currently keeping his distance from any drama or speculation about Swift's new songs.

"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," a source tells ET. "Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made a rare public appearance together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. - Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Alwyn will next appear in director Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming anthology film, Kinds of Kindness.

Meanwhile, Swift has also moved on -- in her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

"Taylor is happier than ever in her relationship with Travis and is focused on the future," ET's source says.

Most recently, the pair shared a PDA-packed weekend at Coachella, before celebrating her new album -- on which fans believe Kelce also plays a part.

Listeners were quick to zero in on two TTPD love songs, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," which many believe are odes to her relationship with Kelce.

On "The Alchemy," Swift offers a slew of football references -- including a nod to a huge win, not unlike the Kansas City Chiefs' numerous victories on their way to Super Bowl LVIII.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she croons.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Whether or not the songs reference him directly, a source told ET at the time of the album's release that Kelce remains one of Swift's biggest champions.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," the source noted. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

RELATED CONTENT: