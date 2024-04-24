Travis Kelce is one with the Swifties. As fans speculate about the inspiration behind the songs on Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, a source tells ET that Kelce is among her biggest champions.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," a source tells ET. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

Swift surprised fans on Friday with a surprise double album drop, releasing 31 brand new tracks into the world. Listeners were quick to zero in on two new love songs, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," which many believe are odes to her relationship with Kelce.

On "The Alchemy," Swift offers a slew of football references.

"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to beat / 'Cause the sign on your heart / Said it's still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy," Swift sings on the chorus.

In the bridge, Swift appears to reference a huge win -- not unlike the Kansas City Chiefs' numerous victories on their way to Super Bowl LVIII.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she declares.

Then, on "So High School," the 34-year-old songstress sings about the joy of a new romance that has her feeling like a teenager. The lyrics hint at a lover with a wicked sense of humor, not unlike her current boyfriend.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice again / To that impression you did of your dad again," she sings on the song's second verse. For his part, Kelce has been known to deliver impressions of his dad, Ed Kelce, on his podcast, New Heights.

In signature Swift style, the album is also chock full of heartbreaking songs -- including "So Long, London" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" -- which are rumored to be about her previous relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. She also dropped a diss track titled "thanK you aIMee," which had fans rehashing her years-old feud with Kim Kardashian due to the obvious capitalization spelling "KIM" in the title.

"Expressing herself through her music has always been therapeutic for Taylor," ET's source says. "It gives an outlet to move forward, feel empowered and turn her experiences into art."

With her Eras shows set to resume next month in the U.K. and Europe, Kelce recently told ET he'll be there with bells on.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

Kelce is also set to host his second annual Kelce Jam on May 18 in Kansas City.

