Kim Kardashian is trying to put her reignited feud with Taylor Swift where it belongs -- in the past.

After Swift, 34, released presumed diss track, "thanK you aIMee," last week, a source tells ET, "Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee.' She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago."

The source adds, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

Following the release of Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans instantly began speculating that "thanK you aIMee" is in reference to 43-year-old Kardashian, particularly because of the capitalized letters in the track's title that spell out "KIM."

The song itself is rooted in the story of a hometown bully "throwin' punches" at the narrator. As she copes with the "searing pain" from the attacks, she ultimately finds that it's made her stronger in the end.

Then there's the bridge that really seemed to bring it home for Swifties.

"And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much," Swift sings. "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Taylor Swift, JAY-Z, Kanye West Kim Kardashian at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Swift's history with Kardashian and Kanye West is well-documented. It seemed as though the beef had been a long forgotten footnote in Swift's already storied career, but the feud came back into the public conscious after Swift addressed the intense public fallout that followed in a 2023 Time interview, all in the midst of the biggest music tour the world has ever seen.

The source emphasizes that "expressing herself through her music has always been therapeutic" for Swift. The source continues, "It gives her an outlet to move forward, feel empowered and turn her experiences into art."

The source adds, "[Taylor's boyfriend] Travis [Kelce] is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor’s story. He is a Swiftie through and through and is very proud of her."

And being "very proud" of her comes super easy, especially when she's broken practically every streaming record since the album dropped.

