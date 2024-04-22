Taylor Swift is back to her record-breaking business. The 34-year-old songstress has shattered a number of records since releasing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and its lead single, "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, on Friday.

Spotify announced over the weekend that The Tortured Poets Department has become the first album in the streaming service's history to have more than 300 million streams in a single day. Additionally, "Fortnight" has become the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.

Swift broke her own record as the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, following the success of 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October 2023. Today, she holds the top three spots among Spotify's most-streamed albums in a single day with TTPD, Midnights, and 1989 (Taylor's Version), according to a company press release.

The accolades continued over on Amazon Music, where The Tortured Poets Department also became the most-streamed album in its first day.

The surface presumably has only just been scratched.

When Billboard releases its weekly charts, Swift's reign of success is expected to continue. Throughout her career, Swift has more charting songs on the Hot 100 than any other female artist and is second only to Drake overall.

Tracking for the first week will conclude on Thursday, April 25.

In terms of traditional album sales, Billboard reports that Swift's TTPD sold 1.4 million copies -- including CD, vinyl, cassette and digital download versions -- in its first day alone. This surpasses her own biggest sales week, when 1989 (Taylor's Version) sold 1.359 million copies.

All signs indicate that TTPD will make a historic Billboard 200 debut, earning Swift her 14th chart topper and extending her own record for the most No. 1 albums for a female artist. However, she would also tie Jay-Z's record for the most No. 1s by a solo artist. When it comes to all-time No. 1s, The Beatles still hold that record with a whopping 19.

ET will continue to update as Swift's milestones roll in.

Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, a source told ET that her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, "couldn't be more supportive and is pumped for Taylor."

"He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," the source said of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

It's no surprise that Kelce is a fan of Swift's work. In fact, the only two love songs on the release seem to be about her beau.

On "The Alchemy," Swift isn't exactly subtle as she tosses in plenty of football references as a nod to Kelce.

When Swift delighted fans with a 2 a.m. surprise in the form of a double album, Swifties were granted another apparent love song about the pro athlete titled "So High School."

As for the album as a whole -- which is chock-full of heartbreak songs following Swift's splits with actor Joe Alwyn and musician Matty Healy -- the source told ET that Swift "is so excited" about the release.

"She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," the source said, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."

