It's not all heartbreak for Taylor Swift on The Tortured Poets Department. Sprinkled between the breakup tracks are a number of sweet love songs, including some that fans think may be a reference to Travis Kelce.

Not only that, observant Swifties speculate that a few of Travis' family members have also been graced with lyrical shout-outs -- including Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

On "So High School," which is featured on Taylor's surprise double album -- The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology -- the 34-year-old songstress sings about the joy of a new romance that has her feeling like a teenager. The lyrics hint at a lover with a wicked sense of humor, not unlike her current boyfriend.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice again / To that impression you did of your dad again," she sings on the song's second verse. For his part, Travis has been known to deliver impressions of his dad, Ed, on his podcast, New Heights.

Fans were quick to take notice of the line and offer their hilarious responses on social media.

On the song's chorus, Taylor declares, "And in the blink of a crinkling eye / I'm sinking, our fingers entwined / Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights / Tell me about the first time you saw me / I'll drink what you think and I'm high / From smoking your jokes all damn night / The brink of a wrinkle in time / Bittersweet 16 suddenly."

She also seems to reference Travis' headline making 2016 interview that resurfaced last year, in which he played a round of "Kiss, Marry, Kill" with Taylor, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry years before his relationship with Taylor.

"Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me (kill me)," she sings on "So High School." "It's just a game, but really (really) / I'm betting on all three for us two (all three)."

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after winning Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the album, Taylor drops a slew of football references on her song, "The Alchemy." Fans were quick to hail it as a love song for Travis, taking note of one particularly detailed lyric.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she croons.

Notably, Travis' brother, Jason -- the legendary former center of the Philadelphia Eagles -- stole the show by ripping off his shirt during Travis' game against the Buffalo Bills in January. Jason later revealed that was the very first time he had ever met Taylor.

Jason Kelce cheers for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. - Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

"Ah, man, well," Travis later told Jason on the duo's New Heights podcast. "Tay says she absolutely loved you."

Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after a Kansas City Chiefs game. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Monday, a source told ET that Taylor and Travis "are very in love and in sync in so many aspects of their lives, and it's very sweet to see."

Another source added, "The two are continuing to explore their relationship by supporting each other's endeavors and doing what every other couple does, and that's go on dates."

See the full lyrics to "So High School" below:

Intro:

I feel so high school every time I look at you

I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you

Chorus:

And in the blink of a crinkling eye

I'm sinking our fingers entwined

Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights

Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me

I'll drink what you think and I'm high

From smoking your jokes all damn night

The brink of a wrinkle in time

Bittersweet 16 suddenly

Post-Chorus:

I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night

Your friends are around so be quiet

I'm trying to stifle my sighs

'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you

First Verse:

Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? (Kill me)

It's just a game but really (Really)

I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All Three)

Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet)

Then pull me to the backseat (Backseat)

No one's ever had me (Had me), Not like you

Bridge:

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto

It's true, swear, scouts honor

You knew what you wanted, and boy you got her

Brand new, full throttle

You already know, babe

Second Verse:

I feel like laughing in the middle of practice

To that impression you did of your dad again

I'm hearing voices like a madman

Chorus:

And in the blink of a crinkling eye

I'm sinking our fingers entwined

Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights

Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me

I'll drink what you think and I'm high

From smoking your jokes all damn night

The brink of a wrinkle in time

Bittersweet 16 suddenly

Post-Chorus:

I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night

Your friends are around so be quiet

I'm trying to stifle my sighs

'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you

Bridge:

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto

It's true, swear, scouts honor

You knew what you wanted, and boy you got her

Brand new, full throttle

You already know, babe

The Tortured Poets Department is out now. For more coverage of the album, check out the links below.

