Jason Kelce knows how to make a first impression. The beloved Philadelphia Eagles center stole the show during Travis Kelce's game on Sunday, ripping off his shirt and chugging a beer while cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis discussed the Chiefs matchup against the Buffalo Bills at length -- including Jason's scene-stealing antics inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. At one point, Jason reveals that he offered a courtesy heads-up to his wife, Kylie Kelce, about his plan to go shirtless. He says that she urged him not to, since it would be the couple's first time meeting Travis' new girlfriend.

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason says. "She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

The admission sends Travis into a fit of hysterics, responding, "That s**t was classic."

As it turns out, Jason's plan apparently worked.

"Ah, man, well," Travis continues. "Tay says she absolutely loved you."

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Jason's viral moment came after a day of tailgating with former Bills player Eric Wood and the Bills Mafia fandom.

"Here's what happened," he explains. "I wanted to take my shirt off at the tailgate. And because we kinda got pushback on the tailgate front, I didn't get to have my shirt off there and then when I entered the box, I noticed, 'Hey, I can jump out of this box and I'll be outside, and if I take my shirt off. then I'm outside and I'm part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry.'"

He continues, "Dude, it was something about the entire day. I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It is -- it is electric. The energy, the shenanigans. I'm like, 'I gotta have my shirt off at some point.'"

Travis jokes that the whole situation was "pure pandemonium" but ultimately meaningful.

"Everybody's saying, 'Put that thing in the Louvre,'" Travis says of the photo snapped of Jason in the moment. "Honestly, I might get somebody to make that f**king portrait. That is epic and a moment that I'll never forget man, and I didn't even see it until afterwards."

While Jason admits that after a tough end to his own season last week, he was eager to spend some time blowing off steam.

"Listen, we just got done obviously with a very grueling season in Philadelphia, mentally and physically," he shares. "This was an opportunity to honestly go someplace and forget all of that. Just go have fun and root on your brother. I haven't had the opportunity to go to a game of yours in like two years now because of the Super Bowl and other circumstances. I was excited to go to Buffalo, one, to cheer you on, but also to experience the legendary Bills Mafia."

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Jason's viral hits kept coming, too. The 36-year-old athlete also made headlines for lifting up one young Swift fan to say hello to the singer in the suite, while his own 2-year-old daughter, Elliotte, offered a hilarious commentary on her dad's wild antics. At the time, he shared a photo of a text message received from Kylie's mom that read, "Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing'!"

"Hey, snow's out, t*ts out," Jason cracks with a laugh on New Heights.

"We haven't been to a lot of tailgates," Jason admits. "But I mean, doggone, man. It was an electric atmosphere with the Bills Mafia."

Next up, Travis' Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28 as they continue their bid for the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Meanwhile, Swift is nominated in six categories for the GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero." Then, her Eras Tour will resume after a two-month hiatus on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan, where she'll play for four nights.

As Kelce's NFL season nears its end and Swift's Eras Tour is gearing back up, a source recently ET where the couple stands today.

"Taylor and Travis are doing really well," the source said. "They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it."

The source added, "Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine's Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor."

