Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has shut down claims that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is all for show. In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Jan. 12, Hunt stated that the romance between the pop star and the tight end is "purely organic."

"When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, 'Oh, it's a marketing stunt.' But no, it's very real," he added. "And as I said, the most important thing is we're happy for the two of them."

Sharing that he got to meet the GRAMMY winner personally, Clark said, "She's just as sweet as she can be. I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time."

But Clark couldn't deny that the pair's blossoming relationship has been a boon for the Chiefs when it comes to publicity.

"It's been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating, the attention that's been focused on the Chiefs," Clark said. "Our female audience has grown leaps and bounds."

Taylor first made headlines for sitting next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, at the first game she attended in support of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Sept. 24, 2023. Since then, the singer has become a mainstay at Chiefs games, especially as Travis' NFL season comes to an end.

Her appearances have been heavily featured in NFL promotions and highlighted during games, an occurrence that has led to a growing controversy surrounding the NFL's focus on her presence.

Travis, 34, himself acknowledged the heightened attention during an episode of his and brother Jason's podcast, New Heights. During the podcast, 35-year-old Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, raised the question of whether the NFL was "overdoing it" with its Taylor-themed promos and constant cutting to the celeb suite throughout the games.

Travis responded, "I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think--"

Jason interjected, "They're overdoing it," with Travis concurring, "They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

The NFL has defended itself in a statement, saying, "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players, and a variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games, and more."

Earlier this month, Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a joke aimed at the "Karma" singer during his opening monologue, joking about the amount of air time Taylor has received recently at NFL games in comparison to how much she will be shown during the awards ceremony.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian said.

The camera then cut to Taylor in the audience, pursing her lips before sipping her drink and looking deadpan as the audience laughed and gasped.

But not everyone has a problem with the extra attention on Taylor. Clark's daughter, Gracie Hunt, appeared on Outkick The Morning with Charly Arnolt, where she raved about Taylor and her relationship with Travis.

"First of all, I think we're all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy," Gracie said when asked about the brighter spotlight Taylor has shined on Kansas City. "It's so easy for us to cheer for -- and for the entire world -- to cheer for because they're so wonderful for each other. And it's just been so fun to watch this love story unfold. That's just been so special to see, how happy they are."

She added, "Also, how so many young, especially female fans, watching football, interested in football, maybe considering playing flag football, and also cheering for the Chiefs."

"Whatever reason you're there for, I'm glad you're there and I'm glad you're getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little," Gracie said. "Because as someone who's watched it, there's so many values from football that transfer into life and can have really great takeaways."

And, despite any jabs and criticism, a source tells ET that the couple is going strong.

"Taylor and Travis are doing really well," the source said. "They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it."

The source added, "Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine's Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor."

