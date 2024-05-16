Young Sheldon said its farewells on Thursday night, taking its final bow after seven seasons.

The Big Bang Theory prequel series ended with a two-part finale. The penultimate episode, "Funeral," naturally focused on the death of Sheldon's father, George Cooper (Lance Barber) as each of the Coopers prepared to say their goodbyes to their football and beer-loving patriarch.

But it was the final episode, "Memoir," that dropped some major revelations about the characters that viewers have come to know and love. The half-hour focused on the aftermath of George's funeral, and Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) final days in Texas before he moved to Pasadena to pursue his post-graduate studies -- and ultimately, meet the group of friends we saw him surrounded by on Big Bang Theory.

Iain Armitage in the 'Young Sheldon' series finale. - CBS

Some of the reveals were relatively minor, such as Sheldon agreeing to be baptized in the church despite his "well-established atheism," for the sake of his grieving mother. Some were hilariously unexpected, like the fact that when the finale flashed forward to a grown-up Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), it was revealed that the couple's children did not seem to be following in their cerebral footsteps.

For one, their daughter has taken up an interest in acting. "I told you we never should have let Penny babysit," Sheldon grumbles to his wife.

Even more surprising, their son, Leonard, is avid athlete.

"This is why I wanted to wait until cloning was a possibility," Sheldon tells Amy. "Because the natural way got us a hockey player!"

However, the biggest reveal of all came in the early moments of the episode, when it was confirmed that Parsons' voiceover throughout the series has actually been adult Sheldon writing his memoir -- and also stalling as he squabbled with Amy about attending one of Leonard's hockey games.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons in the series finale of 'Young Sheldon.' - CBS

The final scene was the end of Sheldon's tale for now, but the start of entirely another adventure for the beloved character.

Armitage's Sheldon arrives on the CalTech campus, taking everything in as he prepares for his new studies.

"You lost?" a passerby asks.

"No," he replies. "I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

ET spoke with Parsons about returning to his Emmy-winning character for the Young Sheldon finale, and he said the experience was "beautiful."

"We're older and we haven't seen these people," he said of the future Sheldon and Amy that he and Bialik emobied for their scenes. "It just felt different, but it felt really, really sweet."

"It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be," he added. "One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees."

As for Armitage, he reflected to ET about growing up on the show, and what he hopes his Sheldon legacy will be.

"In 20 or 30 years, or maybe 10 or 20 years, I hope that people who watch this show [now, who are] my age or a little older, are watching with their kids or are saying, 'Oh, remember Young Sheldon? That was funny. I always liked that,'" he shared. "I'd like it to be a piece of nostalgia and a comfort show."

The universe of the show will continue on, however, as CBS has ordered a spinoff from the spinoff, focused on Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), his wife, (Emily Osment) and their young family.

ET spoke with Jordan and Osment about the upcoming series, set to be called Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, and the duo admitted that their excitement helped temper the heartache of saying goodbye to Young Sheldon.

"I'm thankful and blessed that they blessed us with this opportunity," Jordan said of the spinoff, which will start shooting this summer. "It kind of helps get your mind off of it a little bit."

"It does, yes," Osment agreed. "We're fortunate in that way where we've got something sweet to look forward to."

