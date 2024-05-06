The highly anticipated series finale of Young Sheldon is drawing near, and fans are getting their first glimpse of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik back in action as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler.

This marks the first on-screen reunion of the beloved duo since The Big Bang Theory bid farewell to audiences in May 2019.

In the snapshots, Parsons is comfortably seated at his desk, engrossed in his computer screen. Draped in a blue and green robe, he sports his trademark combover hairstyle, complemented by a crisp white shirt.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in the series finale of Young Sheldon. - CBS

Meanwhile, Bialik stands nearby, peering over Parsons' shoulder with interest. Clutching a vibrant red coffee cup with a yellow lightning bolt, she adds to the scene.

As an executive producer and the narrator of Young Sheldon, Parsons has been deeply involved in the series' development. The series delves into the genius physicist's childhood adventures. Bialik, who has previously lent her voice to the show, makes her first on-camera appearance as Fowler for the series finale.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in the series finale of 'Young Sheldon' - CBS

Young Sheldon, created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, has captivated audiences with its heartwarming portrayal of Sheldon's formative years in a small Texas town. The show explores his unique intellect and interactions with his family as they navigate the challenges of raising a gifted child.

Since its debut, Young Sheldon has been a ratings powerhouse, consistently topping charts and winning over viewers. The seventh and final season, which premiered in February, continues to draw impressive viewership numbers across both traditional and streaming platforms.

Jim Parsons in the series finale of Young Sheldon. - CBS

In March, Parsons opened up about how "beautiful" it was to reprise his Big Bang Theory role as adult Sheldon Cooper for the series finale.

While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith about his Broadway project, Mother Play, Parsons shared that he already taped his part for the Young Sheldon series finale. Parsons said going back to a familiar role went so much better than he expected.

"It was beautiful. It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote it so sweet and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully," Parsons told ET. "I hope everyone agrees. But also for us the way that they tape -- because they're a single-camera show and we're multi-camera -- the whole look of the show was a really special experience. To get to go with Mayim in a world we're really guests and revisit these characters a little older, just a completely different circumstance."

The Big Bang Theory - CBS

"We're older and we haven't seen these people," he said. "It just felt different, but it felt really, really sweet."

That being said, it took some adjusting. Yes, Parsons has always had a role on Young Sheldon as the narrator. But to act as adult Sheldon Cooper didn't exactly feel like riding a bike again -- at least not at first.

"Well, yes and no. We finished our first read-through, we didn't tape it. We just went in and felt around the set, and Mayim nailed it when she walked back and said, 'Uh, I thought I'd feel a lot more confident than this.' I said, 'Me, too,'" Parsons admitted. "I really thought it'd be like putting on a pair of old shoes and then eventually it was, but not for about an hour or so. And I was like, 'Do I still know how to talk like this?' It was weird."

The Big Bang Theory - Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

When Young Sheldon comes to a close with the season 7 finale in May, fans can expect the Big Bang Theory universe to expand once again, as it's been reported that CBS ordered a Young Sheldon spinoff series centered around Sheldon's parents, George and Mandy Cooper. Lorre, Molaro and Steve Holland are the creators.

"I really think it goes back to the writers," said Parsons, explaining what makes the shows successful. "They have continuously created such characters that people connect to, that people enjoy watching. It was always the key to our show that I thought it was a group of people that who each individually were such well-defined deep characters. And it's the same with Young Sheldon and now they've got two more to go with. It's crazy."

The series finale of Young Sheldon premieres Thursday, May 16 on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

