Queen Camilla is spending time with Rose Hanbury. Earlier this week, King Charles III's wife posed with the 40-year-old Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they both attended the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024.

The meeting is of note as affair rumors have circulated around Rose and Camilla's stepson, Prince William, in recent years. Rose, who is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, has denied the speculation about her relationship with Kate Middleton's husband.

The women smiled as they spoke to each other, with Rose opting for a blue blazer and the queen sporting a dress of the same color. Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury was also present for the meeting, and wore a floral dress for the occasion.

Queen Camilla (R) speaks to Rose Cholmondeley (L) and Charlotte Tilbury (R) as she attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024 at Badminton House on May 12. - Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Several days later, Rose was in the presence of royalty once again when she and her husband attended a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire at which Charles and Camilla were present. This time, though, the women were not photographed together.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on May 15. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley attend a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire on May 15. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Rose has a long history with the British royal family; her grandmother served as a bridesmaid in Queen Elizabeth II's wedding and her son was one of four Pages of Honour at Charles' coronation.

Affair rumors surrounding the mom of three began circulating in 2019 after an alleged fight between Rose and Kate, who were one-time neighbors. Kensington Palace never addressed the rumor, and royal expert Omid Scobie previously told ET in November he wasn't buying the rumor.

The former model finally broke her silence on the speculation in March, with her lawyers telling Business Insider that "the rumors are completely false."

Rose's statement came the same month that Kate announced that she's been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

"She is taking a period of absence away from the spotlight. Sources close to her tell me that her absolute priority is on her recovery and looking after her three young children at the moment," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "There's no pressure on her to return to public engagements. There's certainly no expectation, and I think it's going to be some time before we see her resume such public engagements."

