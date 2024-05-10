Prince William made his kids jealous with his latest royal visit.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales stepped out to St Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly, and told one person why his and Kate Middleton's kids -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 -- were not pleased by his trip.

"The children are very jealous that I'm here and that they're not here as well," William told a hospital employee.

It's a sentiment he later repeated while speaking to tourists, one of whom suggested he extend his visit, according to the BBC.

"I wish," he replied. "My family are very upset I'm here without them. My children will kill me if I don't get back."

As for an update on his wife amid her cancer battle, William said, "She is doing very well."

William's trip came nearly two months after Kate announced that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, a disease that his dad, King Charles III, is likewise battling.

Though William initially took some time off to be with his family amid his wife's health struggles, he returned to royal duties last month. Unlikely to get back to work anytime soon is Kate, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET earlier this week.

"She is taking a period of absence away from the spotlight. Sources close to her tell me that her absolute priority is on her recovery and looking after her three young children at the moment," Nicholl said. "There's no pressure on her to return to public engagements. There's certainly no expectation, and I think it's going to be some time before we see her resume such public engagements."

Even so, Nicholl noted that it's a positive sign that Kate is still keeping up with some traditions that are important to her.

"I think we can draw some positives from the fact that, while we're not seeing Catherine in the public spotlight, she is still doing things behind the scenes, whether that's photographing Prince Louis for his sixth birthday or Princess Charlotte for her ninth birthday," Nicholl said. "These sort of rituals that she's invented she is continuing, and I think that's really important."

"That shows that, while we're not seeing her, certainly behind the scenes and back at home she's trying to retain as much of a sense of normality as she can," she continued. "I think we should all be quite encouraged by the fact that she's well enough to take these pictures, and is still continuing these traditions, but it will be some time before we see her back in the public spotlight."

