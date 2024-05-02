Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton rang in her ninth birthday on Thursday, and the royals celebrated by sharing a never-before-seen portrait of the princess.

The image, taken by Charlotte's mother, Kate, features a grinning Charlotte wearing a denim skirt, navy shirt and a crimson cardigan. In the image, she's leaning against a flower-covered wall.

Coincidentally, the sweater appears to be the same one Charlotte was wearing in the British Mother's Day portrait the royals shared with Charlotte, Kate, and Charlotte's brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, that initially led to Photoshop claims by major news outlets.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England. - Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Charlotte's birthday comes just weeks after her little brother, Louis, turned 6, also celebrating with a portrait snapped by mom.

Meanwhile, Kate has been spending time out of the public eye and away from her royal duties. After months of absence, the Princess of Wales shared in March that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Kate called the diagnosis a "huge shock," adding that she and William have "been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

William's father, King Charles III, also shared his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year and took time off from his royal duties amid his treatment. He returned to public-facing duties this week, with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side as they visited a cancer treatment center.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: