Happy Birthday, Prince Louis! On Tuesday, Louis' proud parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, took to social media to honor their youngest son's sixth birthday with a precious new portrait.

In a grinning image snapped by Louis' mother, Kate, the little cutie is wearing a plaid button-down shirt and grinning for the camera. He appears to be missing at least one bottom tooth.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂," the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account captioned the post. "Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

It's not uncommon for Kate to take portraits of her family members. She is often the photographer behind the birthday portraits of her three children, Louis, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

This is, however, Kate's first shared portrait since she broke the news last month that she has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

ET has learned that the image is unedited and that the royal family wanted to share the photo of Louis as a way to thank those that have sent birthday wishes as Kate and William are "grateful" for the support amidst this "unprecedented time."

A month after the palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video statement shared by Buckingham Palace. Although the mother of three did not share what kind of cancer she's battling, she explained that she's currently undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and is "now in the early stages of that treatment."

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

At the time, Kate said the news of the cancer diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to the royal family. She explained that she and William endeavored to manage the situation privately for the sake of their young children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

A source told ET that Kate filmed the video on March 20, and she started receiving cancer treatment shortly after her surgery in January.

Prince William recently returned to royal duties amidst his wife's treatment. He was spotted earlier this month in Surrey, England, at an official event, where he accepted gifts on his wife's behalf.

RELATED CONTENT: