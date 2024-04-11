Prince William enjoyed a day out with his son, Prince George, on Thursday as the father-son duo took in a soccer match.

The Prince of Wales, 41, and his 10-year-old son watched their favorite team, Aston Villa face off against the French club Lille OSC in the Europa Conference League quarterfinal match -- which Aston Villa wound up winning 2-1.

The pair watched from the stands at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, rocking the team's colors with their scarves and generally enjoying the game with rapt fascination.

At one point during the game, Aston Villa center-back Tyrone Mings was spotted in the suite near William and George as they all watched the high-stakes match.

The Royal duo also made sure to stand and cheer as the two teams went head to head until Aston Villa's eventual victory.

The fun outing for the prince and his young son comes amid some time off from school following Easter for all three of William's kids -- including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 5.

Thursday's Aston Villa game marked the first time William has been spotted out and about with his family since his wife, Kate Middleton, announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

While she did not disclose the type of cancer, Kate shared that she had been undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and was "in the early stages of that treatment."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to ET in London last month after news of the princess' health broke, and shared that Kate is leaning on her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, during this difficult time.

"She has a really tight group of friends and, particularly in Norfolk, really close friends there. But I think the real anchors in her life are her parents," Nicholl said, adding, "and her brother, James... and her sister, Pippa."

"While you certainly don't see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background," she added. "They are absolutely fundamental."

After Kate's diagnosis was revealed, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared that King Charles III, who himself is dealing with his own cancer diagnosis, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

