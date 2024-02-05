King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced the 75-year-old royal's diagnosis, shortly after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Last month, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement read. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

After a visit to his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who was in the hospital for an abdominal surgery, Charles successfully underwent his prostate procedure. Days later, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were photographed leaving The London Clinic and heading home.

The Royal Family Instagram account posted about Charles' release, writing, "Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay. His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

At the time, Charles, who is dad to Prince Harry and Prince William, was expected to work from home, but not attend public events for up to a month, making for likely the longest time the king has taken away from his duties.

