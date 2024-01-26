King Charles III Is Out of Surgery and 'Doing Well,' Source Says

King Charles III is on the mend. On Friday, a source told ET that the 75-year-old royal was admitted to London Clinic for a planned corrective treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"It is understood that the procedure has taken place and that the king is doing well," a source tells ET, adding that Charles wife, 76-year-old Queen Camilla, was by his side when he arrived at the hospital and left just after his surgery. Meanwhile, the king is expected to remain at the London Clinic for two nights.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement ahead of Charles' surgery.

Last week, the palace shared that the king wished to reveal the news of his diagnosis in order to encourage men experiencing symptoms to get checked.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," read the statement. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

As for Charles' upcoming schedule, a royal source told ET, "His Majesty had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House tomorrow and Friday, which are now being postponed on doctor’s advice. Guests, including foreign dignitaries and members of the Cabinet, were due to travel and so they needed to make people aware of the situation."

Prior to the procedure, Charles visited his 42-year-old daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who remains hospitalized at the same facility as she recovers from last week's abdominal surgery. The palace previously said that Prince William's wife would need 10 to 14 days in the hospital "before returning home to continue her recovery."

