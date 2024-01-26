As King Charles III was admitted for his planned prostate surgery on Friday morning, the 75-year-old monarch made time to visit with Kate Middleton in the hospital. The Princess of Wales remains hospitalized as she recovers from last week's abdominal surgery.

A source tells ET that the king was admitted to London Clinic on Friday morning, where his daughter-in-law has been recuperating. The King is also understood to have visited 42-year-old Kate in the hospital before his own procedure.

Queen Camilla, 76, was by her husband's side as he arrived at the hospital. While this would be considered typical for many families, it is more common for royal family members to visit later -- as previously seen with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

King Charles, who is seeking corrective treatment for an enlarged prostate, is expected to remain hospitalized for two nights. The palace previously said that Kate would need 10 to 14 days in the hospital "before returning home to continue her recovery."

On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had been admitted to a London hospital for his surgery.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," the statement reads.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

It was on Jan. 17 that Kensington Palace first announced the news of Kate's health scare, with Buckingham Palace issuing a second alert merely two hours later about Charles.

One such medical update is shocking enough, but two updates within a matter of hours affecting the highest echelons of the royal family is unexpected.

"They're not going to give any running commentary on Princess Katherine's health, but I think it's worth pointing out that it's quite unusual that we've been given so much information, and this is a breach of real royal protocol. It is unusual," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET of Prince William's wife. "I suspect this is to quash any speculation and, of course, there are going to be wild rumors circulating all over social media. And I think this is the palace's way of trying to control some of that narrative."

A police officer stands guard outside the London Clinic in London on January 26, 2024. King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital for scheduled surgery, Buckingham Palace said, a week after revealing the British monarch would be treated for an enlarged prostate. - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

While little details have been shared about the Princess of Wales' condition, ET understands that the undisclosed issue was non-cancerous.

Meanwhile, the palace shared that the king wished to reveal the news of his diagnosis in order to encourage men experiencing symptoms to get checked.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the palace's statement read. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

As for Charles' upcoming schedule, a royal source tells ET, "His Majesty had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House tomorrow and Friday, which are now being postponed on doctor’s advice. Guests, including foreign dignitaries and members of the Cabinet, were due to travel and so they needed to make people aware of the situation."

ET has also learned that the palace does not expect the Counsellors of State will be needed at the time of the surgery. According to the royal website, Counsellors of State are typically appointed in the event that the king cannot perform his official duties as sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad.

