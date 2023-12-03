King Charles 'Utterly Saddened' By Royal Book Scandal, Source Says

King Charles III isn't happy, following the fallout of Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.

A source tells ET, the 75-year-old royal has been left "utterly saddened by the latest developments regarding Omid Scobie's book and is taking the matter very seriously."

Last week, Endgame was pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands on publication day, after the Dutch version of the book outed the two royal family members alleged to have questioned the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Prince Archie.

Though Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor Meghan and Harry have yet to comment, the source adds that the palace is understood to be conducting an investigation into the claims, which were first brought to light by the duchess during her interview with Oprah in 2021. The palace has also not confirmed whether or not the names mentioned in the book are accurate.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the Dutch publisher of Endgame, Xander Uitgevers, said "the rectified edition of [Endgame] by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on [Dec. 8]." As for why the Dutch publisher removed the book from shelves in the Netherlands, the spokesperson said it was removed "due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition."

Scobie insisted to the BBC that the manuscript he turned in "didn't have names in it." He also said a "full investigation" is underway to get to the bottom as to how the names were included in the Dutch version of his book.

Another source also says, "The veiled allegations and leaks have further eroded the trust with the family and the Sussexes all over again. Just as it appeared that Harry and Meghan were mending fences with King Charles and trying to put this all behind them."

Last week, a source told ET that Harry's older brother, Prince William, has been left "furious" about the resurfaced scandal and that their relationship has remained completely fractured. The source notes that this makes it even more unlikely that any reconciliation will take place in the future anytime soon. The fact that allegations are again enveloping the royal family, has infuriated family members, the source said.

The tension has now expanded outside of the immediate family members, as The Sunday Times reports that Harry and Meghan -- who now reside in California -- won't be invited to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding. Named one of the wealthiest men in England, Grosvenor is the godfather to both Prince Archie and Prince George.

Grosvenor was one of the few friends on good terms with both William and Harry.

The move comes after The Sunday Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't invited to celebrate Charles' 75th birthday with the family last month. However, at the time, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan shut down speculation telling ET, the publication's claims were false.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

