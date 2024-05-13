With Katy Perry's time on American Idol coming to a close, fans are wondering who might be taking her seat at the judges' table -- and there's no shortage of stars who would be interested in taking on the challenge.

However, it seems that Pink is not among those who would be interested in vying for the gig.

The celebrated songstress walked the red carpet at the Paley Center red carpet for the premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about the possibility of throwing her hat in the Idol ring.

"I don't like hurting people's feelings," Pink said, explaining why she's "not set up" to give honest feedback to young hopefuls if that feedback is a bit too critical.

While Pink said she understands the appeal of fostering talent in young artists, there's another good reason she's not interested in taking a seat on Idol, explaining, "I like my day job."

One aspect of her day job -- apart from performing live and going on tour -- includes getting the chance to celebrate the incomparable design career of Bob Mackie at Monday's documentary premiere.

Pink and Cher at the world premiere of 'Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion' hosted by The Paley Center for Media and held at the Directors Guild of America on May 13, 2024. - John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

"The thing about Bob, for me, is I'm a gymnast, right? I'm this tall and I'm a box, and he draws you so that you look 10 feet tall," Pink praised the famed fashion designer. "He's the only person I've ever worked with that draws the best version of you and then puts you in it."

"He thinks about your body," she continued. "I have these little muscles here, he built me a pair of pants that were right below it. He just makes you feel like sex on a stick."

Pink was one of several fashion icons and pop culture touchstones at Monday's event, which also included a panel discussion with Mackie, alongside Carol Burnett, Cher and RuPaul.

As for Perry's planned departure from American Idol, the songstress announced her plans to step back from her role earlier this year, and spoke with ET in April about her decision to exit the show.

"I'm just trying to make space for other things," explained Perry -- who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

