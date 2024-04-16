Why Katy Perry Is Leaving 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is readying herself for her final episode as an American Idol judge. The 39-year-old pop star, who is currently in the middle of her last season on the hit music competition show, enjoyed her first live show on Monday night, working to cut the Top 20 down to the Top 14.

And as she continues to work through each week's performances, Perry knows that the end is near.

"I am always emotional on finale, but gosh when this finale comes, I better just tape the false lashes to my face," Perry tells ET's Denny Directo after this week's live show.

As for why she's stepping away from Idol after seven seasons, Perry insists that it's by no means a retirement announcement.

Live from Hollywood, the Top 20 take the stage again as host Ryan Seacrest reveals the 10 hopefuls America has voted to advance. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie select the remaining four who will round out the Top 14. - Disney/Eric McCandless

"I'm just trying to make space for other things," she explains. "It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

Could part of that "work" be the elusive KP6 she teased on Instagram over the weekend?

"You'll learn more when it's ready to launch," Perry says of her rumored new music.

Perry's last album was 2020's Smile, which featured songs "Daisies," "Never Really Over," "Smile," and "Not the End of the World."

Katy Perry on American Idol's live shows. - Disney/Eric McCandless

Perry -- who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom -- has a lot going on in her life, a fact which her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, understand.

"She's got a baby and she's got a family, got new music, and it's going to be amazing," judge Lionel Richie tells ET of Perry. "I'm pulling for her. I told her, 'If you need help on the road, Luke [Bryan] and I will be right there.'"

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: