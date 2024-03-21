Juan Pablo Galavis is back on TV. During a sneak peek of Sunday's upcoming American Idol episode, the controversial Bachelor alum crashes his daughter, Camila Galavis', audition and flirts with judge Katy Perry.

In the clip, host Ryan Seacrest promises that Camila's audition "will be music to Bachelor Nation's ears." Camila introduces herself to the judges next, revealing that her dad was on The Bachelor.

"Wow," Luke Bryan marvels. "He's dreamy."

With that, Juan Pablo crashes the audition, coming in as Katy says, "You're single?!"

"You too?" Juan Pablo flirts back to Katy, who's engaged to Orlando Bloom.

Whether Camila impresses the judges remains to be seen, as Ryan questions, "Will this Bachelor baby have a rosy outcome?"

Bachelor Nation first met Juan Pablo on Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette in 2013. The following year, Juan Pablo led season 18 of The Bachelor. He ended the season by choosing Nikki Ferrell, though he did not propose. The pair ended their relationship later that year.

Juan Pablo's second runner-up, Andi Dorfman, became the next Bachelorette, while his first runner-up, Clare Crawley, went on to compete on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, before leading her own season of The Bachelorette in 2020.

While Clare got engaged to Dale Moss on her season of the show, the pair eventually called off their relationship. Clare tied the knot with Ryan Dawkins in February 2023, and the couple welcomed a daughter less than a year later.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT: