Jimmy Fallon is still reeling from a 2015 interview with Nicole Kidman. The 49-year-old comedian and host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, spoke about the incident during a recent episode of 20 Questions: On Deadline.

"Nicole Kidman totally blindsided me on my show," he recalled of the viral moment. "We were just there to talk about one of her movies or something she was going to win an award for. She was great and she looked amazing and we were talking and she goes, 'Did you know that we dated?'"

Fallon added, "My face just melted. It was the most embarrassing thing."

It all happened when Kidman came on the show for the first time and brought up her history with Fallon. Recalling that she had come to his apartment for a chemistry test, Kidman shared that she really came over because she had a crush on the comedian.

"I just remembered I liked you. Not now, I'm married now," Kidman said at the time, referencing her husband, Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at Rockefeller Center on Jan. 6, 2015 in New York City. - Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

A stunned-looking Fallon stammered, "What? Wait, what's going on? … Did I date Nicole Kidman? Did we go on a date?"

Kidman said the exchange, which took place when she was casting for her on-screen love interest in the 2005 film Bewitched, was disastrous.

"You didn't talk at all, and after about an hour and a half I thought, 'He has no interest. This is so embarrassing,'" Kidman said, as Fallon put his face in his hands. "I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.'"

Looking back on the interview nearly a decade later, Fallon said that he and Kidman's husband, Urban, have had fun with it in the years since.

"What's been fun is running into Keith Urban at all these parties and stuff, who's a really good sport," the comedian shared. "I went up to him at the Met Gala and went, 'Hey, I think we might have dated once?'"

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2016. - Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and host Jimmy Fallon during a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 16, 2016 in New York City.

He also recalled a time when Urban urged Fallon to sit next to Kidman while she was talking and hold her hand.

He did so, noting, "She was kind of rubbing it and having this conversation."

Fallon said that Urban then went across from Kidman and waved, causing her to jump and look over.

"I was like, 'It was his idea, it was his idea!'" Fallon said, laughing.

Coincidentally, Kidman and Urban met in 2005 when Bewitched, which also starred Will Ferrell, came out, and the rest was history. The longtime loves share daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, and have been inseparable ever since.

As for Fallon, he married Nancy Juvonen in 2007. The couple shares daughters Winnie, 10, and Frances, 9.

ET spoke with Kidman back in 2015, shortly after she spilled the beans on her feelings to Fallon.

"Everything that happened was totally real," she confirmed to ET at the time.

"People texted me [afterwards]," Kidman said of the response. "People have given me such s**t."

In the years since the interview, Kidman and Fallon have publicly poked fun at the exchange. In 2021, Kidman appeared virtually on The Tonight Show, where Fallon declared, "I don't like surprises. I like to know what's happening."

"Yes, we know that," Kidman quipped at the time, causing Fallon to dab his forehead with a sheet of paper as the Oscar winner laughed.

