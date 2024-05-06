Tom Brady took his lumps with a smile during Netflix's live roast in his honor, but the celebrated athlete drew the line at one joke in particular.

The 46-year-old NFL alum stood up and issued a stern warning to roaster Jeff Ross at one point during the show, after the comic took a jab at New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft. The comment came as Ross recounted Brady's humble start with the Pats, when he was selected as the 199th draft pick.

"He sat there for days, waiting and waiting, and then you were finally picked in the sixth round when Bill Belichick’s dog stepped on the keyboard by accident," Ross quipped during the roast.

"On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made,'" he continued, pausing for the punchline: "Would you like a massage?"

Ross' joke was in reference to a 2019 incident in which Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution in a Florida massage parlor. He was cleared of all charges.

Tom Brady and Jeff Ross speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Brady appeared visibly uncomfortable, shifting in his seat after the gag. He then stood up to approach Ross at the podium as the latter blew a kiss toward Kraft, who was seated in the audience.

Placing a hand up to Ross' ear, Brady could be heard on the hot mic saying, "Don't say that s**t again."

Ross placed his hands up in surrender and replied, "OK, OK," before directing his attention back to the 82-year-old businessman.

"He's having fun, look at him," Ross said of Kraft. "I love what you do for the Jews, Robert Kraft. You're incredible."

Cameras then cut to Kraft, who appeared to be smiling in response.

At the end of his set, Ross and Brady hugged and exchanged pleasantries on stage.

Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady went down on Sunday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, with Kevin Hart hosting. Kraft was among a handful of New England Patriots' alum on hand to support Brady, along with the team's former coach, Bill Belichick, and tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Roasters tackled a number of hot topics involving Brady, including Deflategate and his failed marriage with Gisele Bündchen.

Rob Gronkowski and Robert Kraft attend the G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady afterparty for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Just before the event began, Hart spoke with ET on the red carpet and said that he was approaching the roast with a take-no-prisoners attitude and that nothing was off limits.

"I'm being mean today," Hart, 44, said. "I'm not nice Kevin today... ​I'm expecting to lose the relationship with Tom after today. I've already come in with that."

The actor and comedian added, "Tom knows I love him. He knows all my stuff is coming from a place of fun and good heart, but I do have a job to do. I have a job to do."

The roast also brought out famous faces and friends close to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, including Kim Kardashian -- who was met with boos from the audience -- and Ben Affleck -- who recently starred in a Dunkin' commercial with Brady.

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. - Frazer Harrison/WireImage

On the red carpet, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted to ET that he was "not prepared" for the jokes that were about to come his way -- but with teenagers at home, he has some thick skin.

"I'm just their dad, so everything I do is lame and, you know, there's nothing I do that's right," Brady said with a laugh. "But it's fun being a dad. I've got some great kids."

Brady shares 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with Bündchen. He's also dad to 16-year-old son Jack, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"I'm gonna obviously hope they don't tune in tonight because there's gonna be way too many things that are inappropriate," Brady added, "but oh well! They'll learn it somehow."

Brady also addressed comments he made last month when he said he "wouldn't be opposed" to someday making a comeback and playing in the NFL once more. When asked directly if he ever thought he'd return from retirement, Brady told ET, "No, man, I'm good. I'm in a great place."

"I'm excited about working for Fox," added Brady, who will be appearing on Fox's NFL coverage in the fall as a lead color commentator. "I've been working really hard to really understand the mechanics of what I have to do and be excited to be on TV."

