Gisele Bündchen is sharing how she focused on her mental health amid her very public divorce from Tom Brady. In the latest issue of Vogue Brazil, the 43-year-old supermodel opens up about how dealing with recent major life changes.

"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she tells the magazine, translated from Portuguese. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

Bündchen and Brady announced the "amicable" end of their 13-year marriage in October 2022. At the time, Bündchen said in a statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart."

In the months that followed, there was speculation that she was romantically linked to her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, which she denied. For his part, 46-year-old Brady has been rumored to be romantically connected to Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk.

Together, Bündchen and Brady are parents of children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, while the former NFL pro is also dad to 15-year-old Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen says that while she was married to Brady, she made sacrifices, including pausing her career.

"I moved to another city, slowed down my work pace and started a life," she tells the publication. "Worth it. I was able to experience motherhood fully and take care of my family."

And for Bündchen, working on herself is constant. "I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do," she explains. "I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."

Despite the end of their relationship, there's still support. On Tuesday, Brady shared pictures featuring his and Bündchen's daughter, Vivian, and his son, Jack, from a trip to Africa.

"What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life," the former NFL quarterback wrote.

"To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning. Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with. They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well! "The life you lead, is the lesson you teach" "If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?," Brady continued. "I’ve had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life. Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years….I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Showing her love and subtle support, Bündchen commented on the post by leaving a praying hand emoji.

In June, Brady opened up to ET about co-parenting with his ex-wife and how they are able to make it work.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady shared. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player continued, "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

