Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have got co-parenting figured out!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke via Zoom with Brady, who has been busy with his new Hertz car rental campaign, and he opened up about how he and his ex-wife have been parenting their children -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- since announcing their divorce in October.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady said. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

He continued, "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

When it comes to their children, Brady, who also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, said there's no one parenting guidebook.

"There's no guidebook to life. A lot of the things that happen in your life are the first time. You don't know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, 'All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it's worked for me, and the things that I've learned from, and now it's up to you, you gotta take it,'" the former quarterback explained. "'Now, you've got choices outside of the house ... go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect others. Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'"

Even still, the father of three recognizes that there will be ups and downs and adversities, but in the end, those will be the most defining moments in life, personally and professionally.

"We're all gonna fail. We're all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you're defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most," he added of the wisdom he hopes to impart on his children. "I mean, life has its ups and downs, professionally, and there's different things that happen in your life personally, and you just gotta continue to understand them emotionally, intellectually, and then as you move forward, try not to make the same mistakes. And just try to keep growing and become a better person by all your different actions."

While retiring from the NFL in February has allowed Brady to spend more time with his children, it's also allowed him to add a few more family members into his life -- namely a pair of kittens his daughter, Vivian, had been asking him for.

Brady gushed, "Well, I think it's actually very cute, I never imagined myself having cats, but then I had a little daughter who fell in love with these baby kittens when we were in Tampa last year. We had an amazing bonding experience volunteering at the Humane Society of Tampa, and every week we would go and see the animals, and she fell in love with the little kittens, and by the end of the year, every time we'd leave, she'd say, 'Daddy, Daddy,' and I said, 'When I'm done playing, OK?' And since then, we've had these amazing little creatures come into our life."

It's also given him time for new business adventures, from an upcoming broadcast gig to his Let's Go! campaign with Hertz, who recently unveiled the largest fleet of electric vehicles available for rental.

"I think for me, that's one of the great things that I've really enjoyed working with Hertz. We've worked together for two years now. I think our Let's Go! campaign's been really fun. We've done some really great content. I think, obviously, me engaging with that brand and finding a lot of similar values, and when they told me, 'Hey, this is what we're doing. We have an iconic American brand, we're transitioning our fleet to the largest fleet of EVs in the world. We're making this rental opportunity seamless for our consumers, and we want to provide them with great options all around the world,'" he explained of his longtime partnership with Hertz.

"Along with their leadership team and the innovation, it's a great fit for me. I love what we've done, I think we're gonna do great things in the future. I loved our last campaign," he added, referencing the talk-show style commercial that sees Brady alongside Insecure star Yvonne Orji. "There's a lot of fun, obviously with the talk show that you just referred to, but there's some other really funny things that you might not expect going forward too."

For more on Brady, check out the video below.

Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Tom Brady in First Post-Divorce Interview



