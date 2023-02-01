Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement After Their Divorce
Tom Brady Explains Why He's Spending Christmas Away From His Kids
Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Contested as Allegations of Drug Use S…
Kyle Smaine, Pro Skier Dead at 31, Killed in Avalanche
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 10-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exc…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Remembering Cindy Williams: Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and More P…
Ben Affleck Chats Up Ex Jen Garner's Boyfriend as Couple Makes R…
Pat Sajak Reflects on Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 40 Years (E…
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon on Returning to Rom-Coms in…
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Star-Studded Wedding Ce…
Inside WWE Star Hulk Hogan’s Health Scare
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Out at ‘GMA’: How ABC Staffers Feel
Tom Brady Reflects on His Future in Acting and a Possible ‘80 fo…
Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Bei…
Matt Lauer Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Shamin Abas in …
Gisele Bündchen has nothing but support for her ex-husband, Tom Brady, following his retirement news.
On Wednesday, the NFL quarterback announced that he was retiring -- for good -- and the model was one of the many people to celebrate.
"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote next to the post along with the praying hands emoji.
Brady, 45, shared the news that he would officially be retiring -- again -- after unretiring in 2022.
"I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," the father of three said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one long emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
"Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," he concluded.
Alongside the video, Brady posted a series of pictures featuring his three children -- Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- his parents and teammates. A couple of the photos in the carousel included Bündchen.
"I love my family I love my teammates I love my friends I love my coaches I love football I love you all I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️," he captioned the post.
Brady announced that he would retire in early 2022. However, two months later, the Super Bowl-winning QB unretired and went on to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In October, Bündchen and Brady announced that they had ended their marriage after 13 years.
Since their split, the model has taken to the comments and shown love to Brady, with whom she shares Benjamin and Vivian.
In December, Brady celebrated their daughter, Vivian’s, 10th birthday with a sweet post.
"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady captioned the photo, in which he is hugging the birthday girl and Benjamin.
For her part, Bündchen left a simple red heart emoji in the comments. It was the same comment she left under a post Brady shared celebrating his son, John -- whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Brady Announces He's 'Retiring for Good' in Emotional Message
Tom Brady Teases His Future in Acting at '80 for Brady' Premiere
Tom Brady Celebrates Late Christmas With Kids Following Divorce