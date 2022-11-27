Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are keeping things cordial. On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his 15-year-old son, John, showing off his football skills.

"❤️ My Inspiration ❤️," the 45-year-old athlete captioned the pic of his eldest son, whom he often calls Jack.

In the photo, John -- whom Brady shares with his ex, Bridgett Moynahan -- is geared up to throw a football as his father looks on in the background.

The comments were met with support from Brady’s famous friends. However, it was the subtle note from his ex-wife that stood out.

Bündchen, 42, left a simple red heart emoji in the comments.

The model and Brady -- who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, -- finalized their divorce in October. At the time, Brady and Bündchen each addressed the split in separate statements.

Bündchen’s comment comes after she was spotted having a friendly dinner in Costa Rica with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. During the casual outing, the model was joined by her two children, a host of friends and Valente’s brother, as they left Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas.

At the time, a source told ET that the outing was not romantic.

"Gisele and Joaquim are not dating," a source told ET. "Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica."

Brady and Bündchen have kept their split amicable. The pair, who were married in 2009, reportedly worked together to have a smooth split.

Per a source, the pair worked on finalizing things with a mediator. "Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator," a source told ET. "It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children."

For the former couple, their biggest priority has been their children.

"She needed to put her and her kids first," the source added. "Gisele had enough. Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

Another source said the same of Brady, "Tom is and always has been a devoted father. He has always put his kids and family first," the source said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Gisele Bündchen Has Dinner With Joaquim Valente and Friends

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady Set Up Prenup Before Marriage, Source Says

Gisele Bündchen Out to Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor and Friends After Tom Brady Divorce This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery