Gisele Bündchen was spotted having dinner in Costa Rica with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. The 42-year-old model and the fighter are seen leaving Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with his brother, Jordan, and Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Bündchen was relaxed for the outing -- which also included more friends -- wearing a cropped shirt and pants.

However, although the model is newly single after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady in October, the outing was not romantic.

"Gisele and Joaquim are not dating," a source tells ET. "Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica."

Valente was Bündchen and Benjamin’s martial arts instructor in Miami. In February, the model shared her journey to learning jiu-jitsu with her followers. In a post on her Instagram, Bündchen showed off her moves as she thanked the brothers for their education and inspiration throughout the duration of her training.

Bündchen’s outing comes after she and Brady announced that they finalized their divorce. Last month, the quarterback and the model announced the end of their 13-year marriage in separate statements on their respective social media accounts.

According to TMZ, the model filed divorce documents on Oct. 28. Per a source, the pair worked on finalizing everything via a mediator.

"Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator," a source told ET. "It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children."

In the days following the announcement, another source told ET that Bündchen was "devastated to end things with Tom."

"She needed to put her and her kids first," the source added. "Gisele had enough. Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

Another source told ET at the time that Brady is focusing on his children, post-split. "Tom is and always has been a devoted father. He has always put his kids and family first," the source said.

However, the end of his marriage has not stopped Brady’s goals on the field. In a recent interview, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said that he has no regrets about making his return to football following a brief retirement.

"Zero, no. Definitely not," Brady said in a recent interview, via ESPN. "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

