Tom Brady is speaking out about his recent split from Gisele Bündchen. In a new episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL quarterback spoke on their "amicable" divorce, and how what's going on in his personal life has impacted him on and off the field.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is, it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said on Monday's episode. "So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home."

He continued, "All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

While it's sometimes a challenge to compartmentalize his home and work life, Brady maintained he always tries to do things in the "right way," whether that's during a big game, or at home with his children.

"I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is, you're out there -- I always say we're not actors. Even though we're on TV, that is our real self out there. We're trying to do our best," Brady insisted.

"That's how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that's out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you're giving all you can to the team, and everyone's going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," he continued.

Touching on the example the 45-year-old football star said his parents have set for him, Brady shared that he's trying to set one equally as great for his kids -- Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, who he shares with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well," Brady added. "And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

Brady's comments about his split from Bündchen come just days after the one-time couple announced that they had finalized their divorce, and would be going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

The pair posted similar statements to their Instagram Stories, with Brady writing in part, "We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen noted in her statement. "... The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart."

Speculation of marriage problems between Brady and the 42-year-old supermodel began in March when he unretired from the NFL. Rumors of a rift between them ramped up in September after Brady was excused from practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to "deal with some personal things."

"There's a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can," Brady said after he returned to practice. "You know, it's a continuous process."

In an interview with Elle shortly thereafter, Bündchen addressed Brady's short-lived retirement.

"Obviously, I have my concerns -- this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Renewed breakup rumors surfaced last month when Bündchen did not attend Brady's first NFL game since his unretirement, with the couple officially filing paperwork to put an end to their marriage on Oct. 28.

While Brady is focusing on his family and football, ET has learned that the Bündchen is on a path to healing. Despite being "devastated" over ending things with the pro athlete, she's putting her and her family first.

"Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending," the source said. "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

