Gisele Bündchen Shows Support for Tom Brady Amid Rumored Marriage Trouble
Gisele Bündchen is cheering Tom Brady on as he hits the field for his first NFL game since announcing his un-retirement earlier this year.
While she wasn't in attendance, Bündchen took to Twitter Sunday night to show support for her husband in his season-opener, writing, "Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨."
The 45-year-old quarterback made his return to league for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first game of the 2022-2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Bündchen's absence comes just days after the pair have been having rumored marital problems, according to multiple reports. Brady and Bündchen's marital woes are said to have started after the football star made the decision to un-retire from the NFL.
While at the time, Bündchen shared nothing but support for her husband's decision to return to the sport, per People, the 42-year-old model "wasn't thrilled" with her husband ending his retirement from professional football after only two months.
Bündchen, who has long been a fixture in the stands at Brady's games, was said to have been "so happy" when Brady announced his retirement and was upset when he went back on that and re-entered the world of football.
Rumors of a rift between the couple, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in February, ramped up after Brady was excused from practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month to "deal with some personal things."
According to head coach Todd Bowles, Brady and the team discussed the absence before the start of training camp in July.
Brady returned to practice after also missing two preseason games, and addressed his 11-day absence from the team late last month, telling reporters, "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man."
"There's a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.
ET has reached out to reps for both Brady and Bündchen for comment.
The supermodel last celebrated her one true love in August in honor of his 45th birthday.
“Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram.
She also shared a picture of Brady in his football uniform, posing with their two children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. Brady is also father to 15-year-old John, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.
