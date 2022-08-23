Tom Brady Addresses 'The Masked Singer' Rumors as He Returns to Buccaneers
Tom Brady put the kibosh on a wild theory that may have explained his 11-day absence from training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 45-year-old NFL star took to Twitter on Monday and quote tweeted an ad for his apparel company showing a man on a motorcycle busting one-wheelies in a variety of ways while wearing only a helmet, gloves and, of course, Brady's new line of underwear.
"Wasn't on the masked singer last week," he wrote. "Was wearing a mask though."
Brady returned to practice on Monday -- after also missing two preseason games -- and addressed one of the many online rumors, as pundits and internet sleuths try their damndest to figure out Brady's whereabouts. The Masked Singer theory seemed to hold water given Brady has already locked a deal with Fox -- the network that carries the singing competition show -- to be its next lead booth analyst whenever he decides to retire (this time for realsies). The Masked Singer is also reportedly filming new episodes now.
But Pro Football Network appears to have gotten to the bottom of it. Citing league sources, Brady spent time with Gisele Bündchen and his family at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.
Days before his return, Bucs coach Todd Bowels didn't seem the least bit concerned when he spoke to reporters on Friday.
"Do I look worried?" he asked. "I'm not worried, so I don't know why anyone else would be worried. I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I've consistently said it would be sometime after the Tennessee Titans game (on Saturday)."
Two days later, Brady showed up to camp, and, despite his absence, teammates noticed the seven-time Super Bowl champion hadn't skipped a beat upon his return.
"Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in," tight end Cameron Brate told The Tampa Bay Times. "Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we're all excited he's back and ready to move on."
