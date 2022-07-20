Tom Brady Celebrates 'Inspiring' Wife Gisele Bündchen's 42nd Birthday
Tom Brady is brimming with love for his wife, Gisele Bündchen. In honor of the Brazilian supermodel's 42nd birthday, the NFL great penned a touching tribute to his wife of 12 years, thanking her for "inspiring" him with her honesty and authenticity.
"Happy Birthday @gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️," Brady wrote, alongside a smiling photo of Bündchen. "Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."
When ET spoke with Brady last month, he gushed over Bündchen, calling her a "perfectionist" at her job, and sharing the ways in which the model and mom has helped him out with his life.
"My wife is so supportive, and she holds it down during the season," Brady shared. "I couldn’t accomplish any of this without everything she does to support our family."
While Brady appreciates Bündchen's support of their family -- the couple shares 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian together, while Brady is also dad to 14-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan -- it's her perspective and advice that he values when it comes to making big business and life decisions.
"I mean, her perspective and her advice and her decisions," Brady said when asked how his wife has helped with some of his roles off the field. "She is a perfectionist at her job ... [and] what she brings to a set, what she brings to a movie a commercial -- she has this glow about her that comes to everything that she does."
He continued, "She has a lightness about her that’s unmatched, that anytime she walks in a room, everything lights up and, you know, she's so gifted at that, and that’s the reality. It's not like she has to do anything different, it's what she is, so she's very authentic."
For more on the couple, check out the video below.
