Tom Brady may not be off the football field just yet, but that doesn't mean he hasn't considered a potential post-game future in acting! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Brady at the 80 For Brady premiere, where he shared what's next for him on the big screen.
"We'll see," Brady teased when asked if he plans to act again. "Make some offers, let's see what we can do."
While his future is still unwritten, the 45-year-old football star isn't ruling anything out.
"Well, I'm trying to figure it out. Just taking it day by day," Brady said. "My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time,' so, that's what life's all about. I'm enjoying tonight. This is really a magical night for me, and a lot of the people who put a lot of work into this, so I love being here supporting them."
"Maybe there's an 80 for Brady sequel coming out," he added.
The film is inspired by a true story about four best friends -- played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field -- who embark on a wild trip to see their hero play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The movie marks Brady's first feature film role.
As for seeing his name on a movie marquee, it's something the pro athlete said he never imagined in his "wildest dreams."
"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that this would be something that I would be doing. I actually had a friend remind me of today, he said, 'Imagine as a NorCal kid thinking you'd go down for a Hollywood premiere with your name on it,'" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared.
"It's really amazing. I've had a lot of great experiences in my life, this is certainly another one."
80 for Brady hits theaters Feb. 3.
