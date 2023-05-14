Tom Brady is paying tribute to the important mothers in his life on their special day.

The NFL star took to Instagram on Sunday, in celebration of Mother's Day, to share a tribute to his own mom, Galynn, as well as ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The post included a slideshow of joyful throwback snapshots, including ones of Brady's mom supporting him on the field, as well as photos of himself and Bündchen with their kids -- Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10 -- and pics of himself and Moynahan, with whom he share a 15-year-old son, Jack.

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady wrote. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

"We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams," he added. "I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Bündchen and Brady were first romantically linked in January 2007 and got married on Feb. 26, 2009. After 13 years of marriage, the pair both announced in October 2022 that they had decided to end their marriage.

In March, Bündchen spoke out about the divorce for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair, in which she explained what led to their split.

"I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true," Bündchen shared. "That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance."

She went on to explain, "When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life.' You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing."

Moving forward with her ex, Bündchen said, "We’re not playing against each other. We are a team… and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

