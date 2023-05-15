Kim Kardashian's got friends in high places!

A source tells ET that Kim and newly retired NFL star Tom Brady have struck up a friendship over Kim's quest for a new vacation home.

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said before maintaining that the pair are "just friends."

According to multiple reports, Kim is looking to buy a property at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas, and even flew out to the Bahamas over the weekend to check out the resort. Tom was reportedly not at the club at the time.

It's also reported that the pair have a mutual friend, Jens Grede, who has worked with both Tom and Kim on their respective brands -- SKIMS and Brady -- and likely connected the two.

Tom's reps, meanwhile, have denied any romance, with a source close to Kim telling ET much of the same. "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating," the source noted.

Tom bought the Bahamian vacation home with his now-ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, many years ago. The exclusive neighborhood is also occupied by several other celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Michel Jordan, Justin Timberlake and Reese Witherspoon, who all own homes in the area.

Kim is no stranger to jetting off to the Bahamas for a vacation. From heading down to the islands with her famous sisters, to last January, when Kim and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were pictured spending time along the Bahamas' famous crystal blue beaches.

It's worth noting that both Kim and Tom have remained single since splitting from their famous exes.

A source recently told ET that since her breakup from Pete last year, "Kim has been so laid-back about dating, and she is more and more comfortable being single. She is in no rush to meet someone and likes working, being with her kids, and doing her own thing."

"She is open to dating someone who isn’t famous but realizes it could be tough for a guy if he isn’t used to that," the source added. "Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically."

In the meantime, the source shared with ET that Kim is "definitely living her best life and she isn't taking herself too seriously. She has been laughing and making the most out of her experiences. She has amazing energy right now and everyone around her loves it."

Meanwhile, the famed quarterback has been focusing on life with his children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

A separate source told ET, "Brady's main priority is spending time with his children. He's not going to rush back into work or dating."

