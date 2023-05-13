The Tristan Thompson fan club came out in full force on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, where Kim Kardashian and North West not only showed him love with their presence but also with a thoughtful sign.

The mother-daughter duo sat courtside for a pivotal Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers ultimately routed the Warriors, 122-101, to win the series, 4-2, and advance to next week's conference finals in Denver against the Nuggets.

For his part, Thompson logged only four minutes in the game and recorded two defensive rebounds.

Kim's become a familiar face at Lakers games since the team signed Thompson on April 9. During Game 4, Kim made a fashion statement when she declared she loves nerds. Just a few weeks ago, Kim, Saint, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble all showed up courtside for the Grizzlies-Lakers game to cheer on Khloe Kardashian's ex.

Kim had fun with her oldest son, snapping selfies with Saint, who was wearing a Lakers jersey with Tristan's new number on it. At one point, Tristan came over and gave Kris a big hug before returning to the game.

NBAE

Getty

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Tristan is the father of Khloe's two children, 5-year-old daughter True and 9-month-old son. The status of Tristan and Khloe's relationship has been a recent topic of speculation from fans as she's publicly shown her support for the athlete on social media multiple times.

The on-off couple last called it quits in December 2021 while they were secretly engaged. Khloe previously claimed during an episode of The Kardashians that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer to have another child via surrogate days before news broke that he had fathered another child with another woman while he and Khloe were together.

A source recently told ET that Tristan, 32, "still loves" the 38-year-old reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

Also at the Lakers game, Kim paid tribute to Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson, who on April 28 attended his first Lakers game since the 2021 season opener on Oct. 19, 2021. Kim took to her Instagram Story to show a close-up look at her shirt, which had Jack's trademark smile and shades. The words "No joke, we're back" were emblazoned on the vintage white t-shirt.

When Jack, who attended Friday night's game, was featured on the jumbotron, Kim snapped a pic and posted it on her Instagram Story. Kim, North, Jack were just some of the many celebrities who attended the game. Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Woody Harrelson, Orlando Bloom were among those who also attended.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Support Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Kardashian Declares 'I Love Nerds' With Style Statement

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Interaction at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Reveals What North West Did While She Attended the Met

Related Gallery