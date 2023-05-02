Kim Kardashian might have walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet solo, but she had one extra special fan cheering her on nearby. The 42-year-old reality star attended her 10th Met Gala on Monday night after getting ready with her 9-year-old daughter, North West.

"This year I just wanted to feel glamorous. I really didn't feel the pressure," Kim told Vogue on the carpet. "I just wanted to have a good time."

She gave some insight into her pre-event ritual with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, sharing, "I took a shot before I came with my sisters. My daughter was in the room with me."

North was seen leaving the hotel with her famous mom on her way to the Met Gala, but did not walk the carpet as the annual fundraiser has an 18-and-up age restriction. So where was Kim and Kanye West's eldest child during the soiree?

"She's actually in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet," Kim shared of North. "So it was just a glamorous night."

For the special occasion, Kim donned a custom Schiaparelli gown covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls, which gave North another important task.

"I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," Kim explained. "Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse."

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer.

The dress code this year was "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event were Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Prior to the gala, North surprised her mom by covering their hotel room in white rose petals and candles and arranging for them to get massages and pampering. Watch the clip below for more.

