North West saved the day when her mom, Kim Kardashian, had a Met Gala wardrobe malfunction. The 42-year-old reality star wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and thankfully her 9-year-old daughter, North, was nearby when she was heading to the red carpet.

Kim spoke with Vogue on the carpet, sharing her inspiration behind the pearl-covered ensemble and the slight wardrobe malfunction she experienced.

"I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," Kim explained. "Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse."

For @KimKardashian, the 2023 #MetGala was all about feeling glamorous and having a good time. See more here: pic.twitter.com/dmqQwyQ6Jo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

North accompanied her mom to the Met Gala, but did not walk the carpet due to the 18-and-up age restriction. The daughter of Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, was spotted leaving her hotel with her famous mom holding the same conch shell purse Kim brought to the Time100 Gala last month.

Kim's Schiaparelli creation continued to prove problematic throughout the evening. She was photographed returning to her New York City hotel with strands of the pearls ripping off and scattering on the ground as empty strands hung loose.

The pearl look has also been compared to Kim's 2007 Playboy photo shoot in which her mom, Kris Jenner, declared, "You're doing amazing, sweetie," while snapping her own candid shots of the racy shoot.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer.

The dress code this year was "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event were Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ahead of the Met Gala, North treated her mom to a pampering session. Watch the clip below for more.

