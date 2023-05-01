North West Surprises Mom Kim Kardashian With Pre-Met Gala Massages

Kim Kardashian is getting some pre-Met Gala pampering courtesy of her and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter, North West.

The 42-year-old reality star arrived in New York City on Sunday ahead of fashion's biggest night, with North and her cousin, Penelope Disick, in tow.

Kim shared a video of the girls' hotel room, which was covered in candles, white rose petals, and silver balloons that read, "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala."

"How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," Kim wrote on the clip of her eldest daughter.

In the video, Kim says, "Massages before the big day! Beautiful."

Kim, North, and Penelope were seen arriving at their hotel on Sunday with Kim in a black crop top and leather pants, leather gloves and thick shades with a gold chain attached. She carried a large Chanel purse.

It's unclear whether North will be joining her mother at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the big day, though it has previously been reported that the annual event has an 18-and-up age restriction.

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer.

Despite reports that no member of the Kardashian-Jenner family was invited to this year's event, Kim has made it clear that she is attending what will be her 10th Met Gala.

Last week she shared a selfie with the late designer's cat, Choupette, writing, "Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

Penelope's dad, Scott Disick, was also spotted out in New York with his daughter, though her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, does not appear to be joining them.

Kim's model sister, Kendall Jenner, was also seen out in NYC over the weekend with rumored new boyfriend, Bad Bunny. Ahead of the Met Gala, Kendall also shared on her Instagram Stories a series of past Chanel looks honoring Lagerfeld.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

