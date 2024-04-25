Tammy Slaton is proud to show off her progress. The 1000-Lb Sisters star took to Instagram this week to post a new swimsuit photo with her pal, Haley Michelle, sitting beside her.

In the pic, Tammy is rocking a blue suit with neon mermaid scale detailing. She is happily grinning at her friend who has been frequenting many of her recent photos.

After the pair snapped another pic holding one another close, Tammy was asked if Haley was a friend or a girlfriend.

"Just best friends," she replied.

Haley has also frequently been called out in the comments for using Tammy for clout or attention. She recently replied to a commenter who said she doubted Haley would be friends with Tammy if they didn't take pics together.

"I've hung out with Tammy hundreds of times with no photos!! She wants to start posting more and modeling more it's her idea to post!" Haley replied.

It's been a transformative time for Tammy, who told People in late 2023 that she has lost 440 pounds since her 2022 bariatric surgery.

"Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore," Tammy told People of the changes she's noticed since the surgery. "Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me."

RELATED CONTENT: