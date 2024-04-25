The first Monday of May will soon be upon us, and everyone knows what that means: it's (almost) time for the 2024 Met Gala.

This year's theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

The star-studded event -- helmed by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour -- is an extravagant affair before, during and after, so sit back and take a closer look at what to expect.

What Is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is how the star-studded event is commonly referred to, though it's formally called the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. Each year, the Met Gala provides the department with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.

The first Met Gala kicked off in 1948. A ticket back then was a mere $50, a massive bargain by today's standards. According to the New York Times, not only is the Met Gala invite-only, but those who make the grade are expected to shell out $75,000 for one ticket. That's an increase of $25,000 from last year. The price for a table? It starts at $350,000, and the seating chart is quite the mission in and of itself.

By the way, Wintour has final say on who does and doesn't get an invite to the event, which raised $22 million last year.

When Is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala takes place annually on the first Monday in May. This year's Met Gala is on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The museum was founded in 1870 and it has two iconic Big Apple sites -- The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters.

What Is This Year's Met Gala Theme?

This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Max Hollein, CEO of The Met, said in a statement that the "innovative" exhibition -- and the accompanying star-studded annual fundraising gala -- will "push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment."

Anna Wintour at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City. - Getty

According to the announcement, the exhibition will include garments that span over 400 years, and will be "visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion."

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Met Gala?

Wintour has served as co-chair of the Met Gala since 1995, the year Vogue's partnership with the Met Gala began. And this year's co-chairs also include Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of LOEWE, and Shou Chew, TikTok's CEO, are honorary co-chairs.

Where Can You Watch Watch the 2024 Met Gala?

Vogue, of course. The venerable fashion magazine announced that Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony, Ashley Graham and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain will host Vogue's livestream event.

It'll be broadcast live across Vogue's digital platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. The red carpet livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET.

What Is the Dress Code for the 2024 Met Gala?

In February, the Met Gala announced that the dress code is "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title. According to Vogue, "the most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the 'garden' part of 'The Garden of Time.' Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough)."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. - Getty

Who Is Going to the Met Gala?

The guest list is a closely-guarded secret, so everyone's appearance is a surprise. And again, it's at Wintour's discretion. However, Rihanna has already confirmed her forthcoming appearance. Riri told British Vogue that she'll be at the swanky soirée while teasing her red carpet look.

"I'm gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage," she confirmed.

Rihanna added, "I've done so much s**t in my life. I've had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady -- emphasis on young -- there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, 'Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'"

Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. - Getty

With Lopez and Hemsworth co-chairing this year, it's likely their spouses -- Ben Affleck and Elsa Pataky, respectively -- will also tag along as plus-ones. Some of last year's attendees included Pedro Pascal, Nicole Kidman and Gisele Bündchen.

It should also be noted that the Kardashians/Jenners are regular attendees. Kendall Jenner made an appearance last year, though she did not walk the carpet alongside her then-beau Bad Bunny. Jenner and the Reggaeton rapper broke up in December.

