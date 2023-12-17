Christmas time is bringing some broken hearts. It appears that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

The 28-year-old runway supermodel/reality star and the 29-year-old record-shattering Puerto Rican musician have split up, as first reported by People. A source tells ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them."

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source continues. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The source says that there "isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

"Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him," the source adds. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

The duo first sparked romance rumors in February. Since then they have been spotted out together numerous times, including attending a Met Gala after-party together, sitting courtside at NBA games, and even showing some PDA at a recent Drake concert.

Bad Bunny -- whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio -- was also spotted wearing a necklace with a "K" charm, which fans suggested could have been in Jenner's honor.

The pair were last publicly seen together in October, at a Saturday Night Live after-party, following Bad Bunny's turn pulling double duty as both host and musical guest.

The rumored couple were spotted walking side-by-side in New York after the episode came to an end, as they both attended the cast after-party at L'Avenue in Manhattan.

The pair both dressed casually chic for the occasion -- with Jenner rocking a light-tan suede jacket over a black t-shirt and black pants. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, looked cozy in a brown cable-knit sweater, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Earlier, in late September, Kendall and Bad Bunny teamed up for an ad campaign for Gucci, in which they posed for photos that appeared to be paparazzi pics, and the long-rumored pair appeared pretty coupled up in the stylish snapshots.

Throughout their romance, they intentionally did not made any public comments about their relationship. In fact, during two separate interviews, the duo shared why they choose not to speak about their romance. During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, the "Callaita" rapper discussed keeping things private.

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," the GRAMMY-winning rapper said during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

RELATED CONTENT: