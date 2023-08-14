Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Kiss at Drake's Concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were feeling the love over the weekend at Drake's concert in Inglewood, California. The private pair had a rare PDA moment while dancing in the crowd at the Kia Forum in several moments captured on social media.

In one clip, they are seen jamming out on the balcony to the "One Dance" emcee's performance. In another, the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, share a passionate kiss.

Other footage captured the two in a tight embrace posing for the camera, though they haven't posted any clips to their own social media accounts.

In another video posted online, Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, was also spotted at the show, trying to tell Bad Bunny something. As Jenner pulled her man away from her sister, the group are all seen laughing at the It's All A Blur Tour sponsored by Cash App. It seems Kim approves of the pair as she was also spotted taking lots of pics of them in the crowd.

Despite keeping their romance low key, the couple have been spending lots of time together recently. On Sunday morning, an eyewitness spotted Jenner and Bad Bunny having breakfast together at The Fountain Room at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

"They were dressed casually and seemed comfortable and happy together," the eyewitness tells ET. "They were laughing and were cute together."

Last month, a source told ET that things were getting "more serious" between the pair.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them," the source said at the time. "Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing."

"They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple," the source added. "They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple."

The two stars first sparked dating rumors in February and have been spotted out numerous times since.

Jenner has previously been linked to NBA stars Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin, as well as performers A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles. As for Bad Bunny, he's been romantically linked to Carliz de la Cruz and Gabriela Berlingeri.

