Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may be keeping details about their relationship tight-lipped, but a source tells ET, things are only looking up for the pair.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them," the source says. "Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing."

The source adds, "They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple."

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were spotted together for the first time in February. Since then, the pair has stepped out for dinners in Los Angeles, sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games, and even made appearances together at the 2023 Met Gala.

The "Where She Goes" rapper and the model recently took their romance to the country for a little vacation.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been vacationing in Idaho and look very cute together," an eyewitness tells ET. "They are not hiding that they are a couple."

Bad Bunny -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- and Kendall have not gone Instagram official and have not made a public statement about the status of their romance.

Last month, the GRAMMY-winning superstar discussed keeping certain aspects of his life private and close to the heart.

"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he told Rolling Stone magazine.

When asked if he wanted to elaborate further, he noted, "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

For her part, Kendall echoed the Puerto Rican superstar's sentiments offering "no comment" during an interview with WSJ. Magazine's digital issue when asked about being linked to Bad Bunny.

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," she said in the interview that was released on the same day as Bad Bunny's. "Does that make sense? I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

