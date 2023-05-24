Where Kendall Jenner goes... so does Bad Bunny! The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been linked to the 27-year-old supermodel and reality star since February, but a source tells ET that their "relationship is getting more serious."

"He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well," the source adds.

Bad Bunny was already spotted spending time with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, at the 2023 Met Gala as the stars left the annual fashion event in the same van.

As for Kendall, the source adds that The Kardashians star is "enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed."

The source notes that there's "potential" for the romance to be more "long term."

"They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values," the source adds.

The pair hasn't been shy about stepping out together in public recently, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month and attending a Met Gala after-party together despite walking the red carpet at the event separately. And in the lyrics and music video for Bad Bunny's new song, "Where She Goes," fans have speculated that the rapper paid homage to his new ladylove multiple times.

Kendall is known for being one of the more guarded members of her family when it comes to her romantic life. She's previously been linked to basketball players Devin Booker, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, as well as singer Harry Styles. Bad Bunny was previously in a five-year relationship with jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri.

