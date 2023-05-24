Bad Bunny Is Spending More Time With Kendall Jenner's Family as Relationship Gets 'More Serious,' Source Says
Bad Bunny's 'Where She Goes' Music Video: Decoding Kendall Jenne…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
'The Voice' Finale: Watch Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace Wes…
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant (Exclusive)
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Son Truman Joining the ‘Fami…
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Would Get T…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
Where Kendall Jenner goes... so does Bad Bunny! The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been linked to the 27-year-old supermodel and reality star since February, but a source tells ET that their "relationship is getting more serious."
"He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well," the source adds.
Bad Bunny was already spotted spending time with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, at the 2023 Met Gala as the stars left the annual fashion event in the same van.
As for Kendall, the source adds that The Kardashians star is "enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed."
The source notes that there's "potential" for the romance to be more "long term."
"They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values," the source adds.
The pair hasn't been shy about stepping out together in public recently, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month and attending a Met Gala after-party together despite walking the red carpet at the event separately. And in the lyrics and music video for Bad Bunny's new song, "Where She Goes," fans have speculated that the rapper paid homage to his new ladylove multiple times.
Kendall is known for being one of the more guarded members of her family when it comes to her romantic life. She's previously been linked to basketball players Devin Booker, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, as well as singer Harry Styles. Bad Bunny was previously in a five-year relationship with jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bad Bunny's 'Where She Goes' Video Might Have Kendall Jenner Tributes
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy Sitting Courtside at Lakers Game
Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Look With Bad Bunny at Met Gala After-Party